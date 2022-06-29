Left Menu

3 children drown in gurdwara pond in Punjab's Ferozepur

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:08 IST
3 children drown in gurdwara pond in Punjab's Ferozepur
  • Country:
  • India

Three children drowned in the pond of a gurdwara in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Harpreet Singh (9) of Daroga village and his two cousins, Priya (11) of Sukhera Bodla village and Seerat (10) of Jhand Wale Jhugge village had gone to the gurdwara in Sher Muhammad village in Guruharsahai, they said.

While taking bath in the pond, they drowned.

The bodies were retrieved by divers and sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022