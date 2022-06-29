Left Menu

Tailor murder: RSS-linked Muslim body demands capital punishment for killers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:49 IST
Tailor murder: RSS-linked Muslim body demands capital punishment for killers
  • Country:
  • India

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for those who brutally killed a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, calling them ''terrorists and devils''.

In a statement, the RSS-linked outfit said the perpetrators of the ''barbaric'' incident have ''disgraced'' Islam and brought ''disrepute and shame'' to the ''peaceful'' Muslims in India and other parts of the world.

''The Manch is deeply shocked by such a heinous murder, and strongly condemns it,'' the MRM said.

Two men armed with a cleaver allegedly killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi area on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an ''insult to Islam'', triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

In a video clip, one of the two assailants declared that they had “beheaded” the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

''The Manch demands that these terrorists and devils be given harshest punishment. They must be hanged till death for the barbaric crime that they have committed. The government should set up a fast track court for the trial of the accused in the case,'' the statement added.

The police have arrested Riaz Akhtari, the man who allegedly hacked at the tailor's neck, and Ghouse Mohammad, who allegedly filmed the crime, and detained three others for their involvement in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022