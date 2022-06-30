Left Menu

Yemen car bomb targeting security official leaves 6 dead

A car bomb targeting a top provincial security official in the southern Yemen city of Aden killed at least six people Wednesday and wounded eight others, Yemeni officials said. The bombing was the latest to target security officials in the key port city, which serves as the headquarters of Yemens internationally recognized government.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 30-06-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 00:26 IST
Yemen car bomb targeting security official leaves 6 dead
  • Country:
  • Yemen

A car bomb targeting a top provincial security official in the southern Yemen city of Aden killed at least six people Wednesday and wounded eight others, Yemeni officials said. A car carrying explosives detonated while the convoy of a security official from a neighboring province was driving by, the officials said. Three of his guards were wounded in the explosion.

The officials said two security personnel died later from their wounds, bringing the death toll to at least six people, including four civilians.

The top security official for Lahj province Brig. Gen. Saleh Sayed was not seriously hurt, added the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Videos from the scene showed the dead and injured lying in a minibus, while a cloud of black smoke rose from the explosion site. The bombing was the latest to target security officials in the key port city, which serves as the headquarters of Yemen's internationally recognized government. Aden has been the seat of the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa in 2014, triggering the country's protracted civil war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. The city has been rocked by frequent bombings in recent years blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The Houthis have also targeted the city with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022