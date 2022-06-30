Left Menu

Seas have become much more important in view of geopolitical developments: Doval

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:31 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday emphasized on the salience of maritime security in an increasingly complex and challenging landscape.

In view of geopolitical developments, seas have become much more important, he said.

The NSA made the remarks after inaugurating the first meeting of the Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG).

