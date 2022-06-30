Left Menu

Internet cut in Sudan's capital ahead of pro-democracy protests

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Internet services were cut in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Thursday ahead of pro-democracy protests, a Reuters reporter said, the first time for months that web access had been blocked in the lead up to rallies.

The protests mark the third anniversary of huge demonstrations during the 2019 uprising that toppled long-time autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

