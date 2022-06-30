Internet cut in Sudan's capital ahead of pro-democracy protests

Internet services were cut in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Thursday ahead of pro-democracy protests, a Reuters reporter said, the first time for months that web access had been blocked in the lead up to rallies.

The protests mark the third anniversary of huge demonstrations during the 2019 uprising that toppled long-time autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir.

