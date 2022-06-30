UDF to move privilege motion against Kerala CM

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Thursday said they would move a privilege motion against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state Assembly for his 'misleading' statements regarding a baggage which had allegedly been sent via diplomatic channel during his Dubai trip and about the reported connection between a global consultancy firm director and his daughter's IT company.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan said Vijayan had stated on the floor of the House on Tuesday that there was no connection between his daughter and the particular person, one of the directors of the corporate firm which had involved in the appointment of key gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh in a state-run project.

''But, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, who raised the allegation, has proved that she (CMs's daughter) had. So, we are going to move a privilege motion against the CM,'' he told reporters here Participating in the debate on the adjournment motion on gold smuggling case moved in the state assembly by the opposition, the Muvattupuzha MLA had alleged that the Chief Minister's daughter was being mentored by one of the directors of the international consultancy firm.

Provoked by the allegations against his daughter, Vijayan had attacked Kuzhalnadan claiming that he was telling a ''blatant lie.'' On Wednesday, the Congress MLA had displayed the screenshot of the website of the CM's daughter's company to prove his point that the consultancy firm's director was a mentor and guide to the company's founders which comprised only her.

Satheesan said the CM also had ''misled'' the House with a written reply on a question regarding one of his baggage which had reportedly been sent via diplomatic channel during his Dubai trip in 2016.

''In a written reply to our question, the CM stated that he had never forgotten any bag when he was going to the UAE. But, the next day, we bought the evidence. His then principal secretary had given a statement under the Section 108 of the Customs Act that there was a bag and it was sent through the diplomatic channel,'' the leader detailed.

When the opposition repeated the same thing on the floor of the House the next day, the CM agreed that he had sent the bag, Satheesan added.

''So, in that case also we are going to move the privilege motion. The Chief Minister misled the House through the written reply,'' the Congress leader added.

When asked about Swapna Suresh's latest claims regarding her personal visits to Cliff House, the Chief Minister's official residence, and her challenge to release the CCTV footage of the house since 2016, Satheesan said the revelations were ''very serious.'' He said as per her allegation, she, a then employee of the UAE Consulate here, herself alone and with the then Consulate General had visited the official residence of the CM several times.

She also revealed that without the proper permission of the External Affairs Ministry, the Consulate General had also visited Cliff House many times.

The Leader of Opposition sought to know for what purpose that the Consulate General visited the CM several times. ''My demand is that our Chief Minister should voluntarily provide or make orders to examine the CCTV footage of his official residence from 2016 onwards,'' he said.

Satheesan also wanted agencies concerned to investigate another charge of Suresh that the route of travel of the Sharjah ruler, during his recent visit here, was changed without informing the Centre to facilitate a personal visit by him to Cliff House as per the request of Vijayan and his family. Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate and a key accused in the gold smuggling case, has been levelling serious allegations against Vijayan, his family members and some top bureaucrats for some time.

But, the Chief Minister categorically rejected the charges when the UDF brought up the issue as an adjournment motion in the Assembly on Tuesday.

