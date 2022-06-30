Left Menu

WRAPUP 3-Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine

Russian forces announced on Thursday they had abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island, in a major victory for Ukraine that could loosen the grip of Russia's grain export blockade.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:23 IST
WRAPUP 3-Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces announced on Thursday they had abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island, in a major victory for Ukraine that could loosen the grip of Russia's grain export blockade. Russia's defense ministry described the decision to withdraw from the outcrop as a "gesture of goodwill" that showed Moscow was not obstructing United Nations efforts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine's ports.

But Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after massive artillery and assault overnight. "KABOOM!" tweeted Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff. "No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job."

Ukraine's southern military command posted an image on Facebook of what appeared to be the island, seen from the air, with five huge columns of black smoke rising above it from what it described as an assault by missiles and artillery. "The enemy hurriedly evacuated the remains of the garrison with two-speed boats and probably left the island. Currently, Snake island is consumed by fire, explosions are bursting."

Reuters could not immediately verify the photograph of either side's battlefield accounts. The outcrop controls access to sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, where a Russian blockade has prevented exports of grain from one of the world's main suppliers, creating a global food supply shock and risk of famine.

Russia captured it on the war's first day, when a Ukrainian guard there, ordered to surrender, radioed back "Russian warship: go fuck yourself." The incident was immortalized on a Ukrainian postage stamp. The day the stamp was issued, Ukraine sank the ship, flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022