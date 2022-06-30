Left Menu

Is Anti-Corruption Bureau a collection centre, asks Karnataka HC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:54 IST
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Coming down harshly on the manner in which the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the State is functioning, the Karnataka High Court has wondered if it was some ''collection centre.'' The court on Wednesday minced no words calling the Additional Director General of Police of the ACB a tainted officer whom it will summon if he is being protected.

The court ordered the ACB to produce details of all cases since 2016 in which it has filed a 'B Report' in those involving senior bureaucrats.

'B Report' means cancellation report, that is police have not found any evidence against a person to file a charge sheet and seek his/her trial.

''Tainted record officers are being made to head ACB. Get records on how many cases ACB has filed B report. I am not sitting here to shut my eyes. All IAS, this is the fate,'' Justice H P Sandesh said.

The hearing has been adjourned to July 3.

The court was hearing a petition by P S Mahesh, a deputy tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner's office.

Mahesh is accused in a bribery case of demanding Rs five lakh from an Anekal resident to pass favourable orders in relation to 38 'guntas' of land, which is close to one acre.

When Mahesh's petition came up for hearing, the counsel for ACB submitted that the Deputy Commissioner himself was an accused in the case and on the previous day, petitions seeking quashing of the case against him were not entertained. The court then sought the investigation material.

''I want information. How many IAS and IPS officers are booked by ACB? Not simply booking against clerks. This is a racket by ACB. How many of these bureaucrats have been booked? Is this some collection centre?'' the court asked.

The Court then asked for the details of the ADGP heading the ACB.

''Call the ADGP and get him. I'll summon the service records of ADGP also. ADGP is a tainted officer. I will pass a judicial order to summon all these people. Don't protect people who indulge in corruption,'' the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

