Mumbai: Mother-daughter duo killed, another daughter, driver commit suicide

A woman and her daughter were killed allegedly by her other daughter, a teenager, and the family's driver, who later committed suicide at their house in suburban Kandivali here, police said on Thursday.

The woman and her daughter were found dead in a pool of blood, while her other daughter and the driver were found hanging in the premises in the early hours of the day, an official said, adding that a few ''suicide notes'' were recovered from the spot.

The deaths occurred in the ground-plus-two-story structure, which served as the family's hospital and house, located near Kandivali railway station, late on Wednesday night, he said.

The victims, Kiran Dalvi (45), her daughter Muskan (26), were found lying in a pool of blood, and her other daughter Bhoomi (17) and driver Shivdayal Sen (60) were found hanging, the official said.

According to the police, Sen had been working as a driver for the family for the last 10 years. Bhoomi and Sen committed suicide after allegedly killing Kiran and Muskan Dalvi.

The police recovered a suicide note from Sen's possession, in which the duo claimed that they had killed Kiran and Muskan over some domestic issues and were ending their lives as well, the official said.

The incident came to light after the police were alerted about a man roaming around with a sickle in his hand at Dena bank junction in Kandlivali (west), following which officials reached the spot and searched the area, he said. Locals informed the police that the man was seen entering the Dalvi Hospital building with two women and they could hear their screams, the official said.

With the help of the detection staff and mobile one personnel, the premises was searched and the bodies of Kiran and Muskan were found on the second floor of the hospital-cum-house around 3.30 am, while Sen and Bhoomi were found hanging on the first floor.

Multiple suicide notes written by Sen containing some information about the deceased as well as the incident were found on him, the official said, adding that the bodies were sent to Shatabdi Hospital.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and a further probe is underway, the official said.

