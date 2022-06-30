Macron says France will soon deliver more CESAR guns to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron told the NATO summit in Spain that France would soon deliver six further CESAR guns to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged more American troops, warplanes and warships for Europe as NATO agreed the biggest strengthening of its deterrents since the Cold War in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
