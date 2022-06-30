Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia ramped up missile strikes in second half of June

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:37 IST
Ukraine says Russia ramped up missile strikes in second half of June
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Oleksii Hromov, a brigadier general in Ukraine's armed forces, said on Thursday that Russia had ramped up missile strikes in the second half of June.

Hromov told a news conference that more than half of the missiles were from Soviet reserves and less precise, adding that was why Russia was hitting residential buildings.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine in late February. Reuters was not immediately able to verify Hromov's remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022