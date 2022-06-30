Left Menu

UK's Johnson: Ukrainians do have in their power to repel Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:38 IST
UK's Johnson: Ukrainians do have in their power to repel Russia
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine has the power to repel Russia and win the war that began four months ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"We think that they (Ukrainians) do indeed have it in their power to repel the Russians and to get them back to the pre-February 24th position," Johnson told reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid.

