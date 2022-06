RELIANCE BRANDS:

* RELIANCE BRANDS ANNOUNCES FORAY INTO FOOD & BEVERAGE RETAIL WITH GLOBAL FOOD CHAIN PRET A MANGER - STATEMENT

* RELIANCE BRANDS SAYS CO WILL OPEN PRET A MANGER FOOD CHAIN ACROSS INDIA Further company coverage:

