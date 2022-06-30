Libya talks in Geneva end without breakthrough
Libya talks in Geneva ended on Thursday without making enough progress to move towards elections, the United Nations Libya adviser Stephanie Williams said in a statement.
"Disagreement persists on the eligibility requirements for the candidates in the first presidential elections," Williams said, adding that she would make recommendations on alternative ways forward.
