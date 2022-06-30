Left Menu

Kentucky judge blocks state from enforcing abortion bans

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:36 IST
Kentucky judge blocks state from enforcing abortion bans

A Kentucky judge on Thursday blocked the state from enforcing an outright abortion ban enacted in 2019 that was triggered after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry issued a temporary restraining order at the request of two abortion clinics including a Planned Parenthood affiliate, who challenged that law and another that bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022