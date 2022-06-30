Left Menu

Udaipur murder: Two accused sent to judicial custody

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:59 IST
A local court on Thursday sent the two men accused of killing a tailor here to judicial custody for an identification parade, an official said.

The two accused -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- were brought in a police van with their faces covered and were produced in the court while several advocates started shouting slogans on the premises.

Riaz and Ghouse allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and later posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The lawyers gathered on the court premises in large numbers in the evening and started shouting slogans demanding death penalty to the accused.

