COVID cases surge in Odisha, face masks made mandatory in Bhubaneswar

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an advisory making face masks mandatory for people living in areas under its jurisdiction.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:18 IST
In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an advisory making face masks mandatory for people living in areas under its jurisdiction. "All citizens residing within BMC area as well as outside citizens coming to BMC area or present in BMC area shall have to wear mask appropriately while moving out and while in public places," the advisory read.

It further stated that all citizens need to maintain a social distance of two metres among themselves at all times while in public places. In the order, the BMC said, "All malls, shops, store owners etc. shall ensure social distancing about two metres within their premises. The responsibility for the maintenance of social distancing lies with the owner of the premises. Citizens are advised to maintain hand hygiene frequently and observe appropriate coughing/sneezing etiquette at all times."

"Citizens are advised to refrain from spitting in public places," it added. The order also said that the CEO/Managers/Head of the government offices, as well as private offices, shall ensure that their employees are observing COVID appropriate behaviour mentioned above in their office premises.

Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal provisions of the Odisha, it said. Meanwhile, Odisha has a total of 627 active COVID-19 cases at present, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

