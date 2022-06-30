Left Menu

NIA conducts raids at 13 places in Karnataka in Harsha murder case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 13 locations in Shivamogga district in Karnataka in the killing of Harsha, an active member of Bajrang Dal, due to his involvement in "Gau Raksha" (cow protection) related activities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 13 locations in Shivamogga district in Karnataka in the killing of Harsha, an active member of Bajrang Dal, due to his involvement in "Gau Raksha" (cow protection) related activities. The searches were conducted at the residential premises of four suspects and 10 arrested accused in the case, said the NIA.

The NIA claimed to have seized various digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, hard disks and other incriminating materials and documents during the searches conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects. The case relates to the murder of one Harsha alias Hindu Harsha and a First Information Report was initially registered on February 21 this year by Doddapete police station of Shivamogga district and re-registered by the NIA on March 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

