Left Menu

Meghalaya: 6 smugglers held, over 670 gm seized

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:15 IST
Meghalaya: 6 smugglers held, over 670 gm seized
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people were arrested in an operation against drug trafficking in Meghalaya, which also led to the recovery of over 670 gm of heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore in the international market, a top police officer said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up checkpoints at a few places in East Jaintia Hills district, and nabbed two persons from a bus in the early hours of Thursday, and seized nearly 676 gm of heroin from their possession, DGP L R Bishnoi said.

After their preliminary interrogation, four more were arrested from various areas in East Khasi Hills district, Bishnoi said.

Police have also recovered mobile phones, a motorcycle and banned tablets, along with the contraband, he said.

All those who have been arrested are repeat offenders, Bishnoi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022