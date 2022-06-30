Meghalaya: 6 smugglers held, over 670 gm seized

At least six people were arrested in an operation against drug trafficking in Meghalaya, which also led to the recovery of over 670 gm of heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore in the international market, a top police officer said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up checkpoints at a few places in East Jaintia Hills district, and nabbed two persons from a bus in the early hours of Thursday, and seized nearly 676 gm of heroin from their possession, DGP L R Bishnoi said.

After their preliminary interrogation, four more were arrested from various areas in East Khasi Hills district, Bishnoi said.

Police have also recovered mobile phones, a motorcycle and banned tablets, along with the contraband, he said.

All those who have been arrested are repeat offenders, Bishnoi added.

