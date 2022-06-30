India delivers another consignment of medical aid to Afghanistan

India on Thursday delivered another batch of aid comprising six tons of essential medicines to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country.

India has supplied 20 tons of medical assistance in seven batches to Afghanistan in the last few months.

''India supplied the seventh batch of medical assistance today, consisting of six tons of essential medicines, to Afghanistan as part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The medicines were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.

''In view of the urgent appeals made by the UN to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 20 tons of medical assistance in seven batches, which includes essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine etc.,'' the MEA said in a statement.

The medical consignments were handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.

''In order to ensure food security in Afghanistan, India has provided food assistance of 35,000 MTs of wheat,'' the MEA said.

In the wake of a recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India supplied almost 28 tons of relief assistance in two flights, it added.

''These relief consignments were handed over to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS),'' the MEA said.

''Furthermore, India is in the process to ship more medical and wheat assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with the UN agencies on the ground,'' it said.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country following the capture of power by the Taliban.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activity against any country. Last week, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a ''technical team'' in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India withdrew its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last August.

