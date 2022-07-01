MP: Man gets life sentence for murder

A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for brutally killing a woman five years ago after she broke off contact with him.

Special judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari handed down life sentence to Raees Shah (46) on Wednesday after finding him guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and on other counts, a prosecution official said.

As per the prosecution, Shah barged into a centre for special children in Rajendra Nagar area of the city on April 4, 2017, and asked the 35-year-old woman why she did not meet him anymore. The woman told him that she wanted to stay away from him.

Shah then beat her up and shot her dead. To make sure that she was dead, he also stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth, tied her hands and legs, and locked her in a room.

He also held the director of the NGO which ran the centre and her subordinate hostage for some time before fleeing, the prosecution had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)