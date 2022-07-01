Left Menu

MP: Man gets life sentence for murder

To make sure that she was dead, he also stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth, tied her hands and legs, and locked her in a room.He also held the director of the NGO which ran the centre and her subordinate hostage for some time before fleeing, the prosecution had said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-07-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 00:03 IST
MP: Man gets life sentence for murder
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for brutally killing a woman five years ago after she broke off contact with him.

Special judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari handed down life sentence to Raees Shah (46) on Wednesday after finding him guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and on other counts, a prosecution official said.

As per the prosecution, Shah barged into a centre for special children in Rajendra Nagar area of the city on April 4, 2017, and asked the 35-year-old woman why she did not meet him anymore. The woman told him that she wanted to stay away from him.

Shah then beat her up and shot her dead. To make sure that she was dead, he also stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth, tied her hands and legs, and locked her in a room.

He also held the director of the NGO which ran the centre and her subordinate hostage for some time before fleeing, the prosecution had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global
4
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022