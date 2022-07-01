Left Menu

Home Guards allowed to open accounts with HDFC Bank to get accidental insurance cover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 00:20 IST
Home Guards and personnel working with district Home Guard offices in Maharashtra have been given the option of transferring their salary bank accounts to HDFC Bank to get benefit of personal accidental insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Director General (Home Guard) Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the circular, opening of bank accounts with HDFC Bank, a leading private lender, is the personal choice of Home Guards and employees working with district offices of the force.

Home Guards, who are usually posted to maintain law and order along with the police force, do not get insurance cover from the state home department.

The issue of providing insurance cover to Home Guards had been raised multiple times in meetings with the home minister.

Accordingly, HDFC Bank has agreed to provide personal accident insurance cover of two different amounts - Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh - to Home Guards subject to certain conditions, the official said.

Besides these covers, the bank is going to provide other benefits to Home Guards and their family members, too, he said.

