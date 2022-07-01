Left Menu

Russian missile strike kills 10 in Ukraine's Odesa, official says

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 05:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 05:37 IST
A Russian missile struck a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 10 people, a local official said.

"The number of dead as a result of a strike on a multi-story apartment building has now risen to 10," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier reports said six people had died in the night-time incident, including three children. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

