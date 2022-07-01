Europol agreement signed to enhance ability of NZ's law enforcement

The Europol Agreement signed is a significant milestone for New Zealand and the European Union's relationship, and reflects our shared principles of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

The Prime Minister attended a signature ceremony in Brussels, as part of her Europe visit programme, alongside President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"This Agreement will promote and lead to greater collaboration between New Zealand and EU law enforcement agencies," Jacinda Ardern said.

"It is also a strong symbol of our shared strong commitment to privacy and seeing justice done for the victims of crime.

"The Agreement reinforces New Zealand's strong data protection framework and means New Zealand will have access to more information to disrupt and respond to the victims of serious crimes and terrorism.

"It contains robust processes for information transfer, with ongoing privacy and data protection in New Zealand and in the EU."

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said the information that Europol could provide access to will assist New Zealand Police and their law enforcement partners.

"This information will help disrupt and respond to transnational organised crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, child sexual exploitation, cybercrime, violent extremism, and terrorism.

"These are some of the most serious crimes affecting New Zealand victims and enhancing law enforcement's ability to respond will improve outcomes for victims and increase overall public safety."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)