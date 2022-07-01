Left Menu

Russian envoy to Bulgaria says she will ask Moscow to shut embassy

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:01 IST
Eleonora Mitrofanova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Bulgaria

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria said on Friday she would ask Moscow to close down its embassy in the Balkan country after her appeal for Sofia to reverse a decision to expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff was ignored.

In a statement addressed to the Bulgarian people, the ambassador, Eleonora Mitrofanova, said the closure of the Russian embassy would inevitably lead to the closure of Bulgaria's embassy in Moscow too.

