Russian envoy to Bulgaria says she will ask Moscow to shut embassy
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:01 IST
Bulgaria
- Bulgaria
Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria said on Friday she would ask Moscow to close down its embassy in the Balkan country after her appeal for Sofia to reverse a decision to expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff was ignored.
In a statement addressed to the Bulgarian people, the ambassador, Eleonora Mitrofanova, said the closure of the Russian embassy would inevitably lead to the closure of Bulgaria's embassy in Moscow too.
