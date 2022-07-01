Ghana's president asks finance minister to begin talks with IMF

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has authorized the country's finance minister to begin formal talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government said in a statement.

The cabinet indicated its support for the decision at a meeting on June 30, following a phone conversation between Akufo-Addo and the IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The West African country's government has until now refused to seek IMF support to redress an economy crippled by rampant inflation, a depreciating currency, and debt.

