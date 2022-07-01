Left Menu

Ghana's president asks finance minister to begin talks with IMF

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:03 IST
Nana Akufo-Addo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ghana

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has authorized the country's finance minister to begin formal talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government said in a statement.

The cabinet indicated its support for the decision at a meeting on June 30, following a phone conversation between Akufo-Addo and the IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The West African country's government has until now refused to seek IMF support to redress an economy crippled by rampant inflation, a depreciating currency, and debt.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

