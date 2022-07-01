DoPT decides to grant mass promotion to over 8,000 govt employees in one go

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today announced the DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) decision of granting mass promotion to over 8,000 government employees in one go. The promotees belong to three key secretariat services.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the orders for mass promotion of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) have been issued after several rounds of high-level meetings in DoPT chaired by him in the last two-months. The Minister said, even legal experts were consulted widely as some of the orders were subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was disheartening to see government employees attaining retirement from service without getting one's due promotion and thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this kind decision. Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees, 4,734 are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS and 389 from CSCS.

Dr Jitendra Singh also met delegations of Central Secretariat officials on several occasions to thrash out the issue, as he considered that these three services – CSS, CSSS and CSCS form the backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning.

Dr Jitendra Singh also recalled that over three years back, DoPT had carried out mass promotions of nearly 4,000 officials in different departments at different levels, which had been widely hailed. Many of these promotion orders were also issued, subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions, he recalled.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the secretariat services are an essential tool of governance, since the notes and drafts prepared by them form the bedrock of Government policies as the proposals pass through various stages in the government hierarchy.

(With Inputs from PIB)