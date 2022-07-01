2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

Two men were arrested here for conspiring the murder of a tailor in Udaipur and were produced in a local court on Friday.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- who posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both the main accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours later.

The court granted one-day transit remand of the duo -- Mohsin and Asif. They will now be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday by the ATS, an advocate appearing in the case said.

Additional Director General (SOG and ATS) Ashok Rathore said the two men were arrested on Thursday night for criminal conspiracy and conducing a recce of the tailor’s shop.

“The two are co-conspirators in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal and are being interrogated,” an official had said in the morning.

Rathore said the main accused have been shifted to high security prison in Ajmer after they were granted judicial custody by a court on Thursday.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)