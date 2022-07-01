Left Menu

Naxal with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-affected Sukma district on Friday, police said.

The gun-battle took place in the forest of Borapara under Gadiras police station's jurisdiction when a team of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out for patrolling, said a senior official.

After the rebels fled from the spot, the body of a naxal was found in the area, he said.

The slain man was identified as Kamlesh, a member of the Malenger Area Committee which comes under the Darbha Division of the banned CPI Maoists, the official said.

He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

