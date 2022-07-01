Punjab: Patwari among 3 held for graft as more complaints pour in on anti-corruption action line

With eradicating corruption in the governance system of the state is the top priority of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government, the Vigilance Bureau has registered two fresh FIRs and arrested three persons including Patwari and Deed Writer for graft following complaints on Anti-Corruption Action Line, said Chief Director Vigilance Bureau Varinder Kumar here on Friday. In the first case, accused Patwari Manavdeep Singh posted at Banga and his aide Navjot Kumar alias Lavi were arrested on Thursday for accepting illegal gratification of Rs 2000 in lieu of registering Intakal of land transfer mutation from the complainant. In this regard, FIR No 9 dated June 30, 2022, has been registered under sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station Vigilance Bureau, range Jalandhar, informed the state's Information and Public Relations Department.

In another case, accused ASI Manjit Singh posted at Police Station Dugri in Ludhiana Commissionerate has been booked for taking a bribe of Rs 1500 for submitting the challan in the court of an old case against the complainant. ASI was further demanding a bribe of Rs 3000 from the complainant. FIR No 7 dated June 28 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Police Station Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana and Police are conducting raids to nab the accused ASI, read the release. In addition to this, the Vigilance Bureau teams on Thursday have also arrested accused Deed Writer (Arzi Navis) Mukul Gupta posted at Tehsil office Jalandhar in a previous corruption case in which he took illegal gratification of Rs 20,000 for the registry of the plot of the complainant without NOC. The case FIR No. 08 dated June 10 under section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered at Police Station Vigilance Bureau, Range Jalandhar.

Pertinently, after taking charge as the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann launched the anti-corruption action line and appealed to the people of Punjab to share complaints pertaining to corruption via WhatsApp so that the state could be made corruption-free. Since the launch of the helpline number of prominent people including State Health Minister Vijay Singla, former Congress Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, former Congress MLA Joginder Pal, and IAS Officer Sanjay Popli has been arrested on corruption charges, according to the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab. (ANI)

