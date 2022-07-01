Left Menu

23-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:33 IST
A special POCSO court in Shamli district's Kairana sentenced a 23-year-old man to life imprisonment on Friday for raping a 15-year-old girl over two years ago.

Special judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict after holding him guilty under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to district counsel Sanjay Chouhan, the minor girl was raped in a locality of Chosana town on June 5, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

