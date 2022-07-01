Tension prevails in Dhanbad's Jharia after clashes

Tension prevails in Jharia township of Dhanbad district after clashes among members of two communities after a dispute over bathing in a pond at Baniyahir locality, 8 km from the district headquarters, police said.

People from both communities clashed after Friday prayers in which an old lady was injured due to stone pelting.

Sindri SDPO Abhishek Kumar Singh said that situation was under control. ''A large police force has been deployed in the area. No one has been arrested in this connection as it was a trivial issue,'' the SDPO said.

According to eye witnesses, after a dispute between two persons belonging to different communities over bathing in a pond at around 1.30 pm, members of both the communities pelted stones at each other. The police said officer in-charge, Jharia police station Pankaj Kumar Jha, circle officer (CO) Parmeswaer Kuswaha reached the spot and controlled the situation.

The SDPO said that incident would be probed and the ''guilty would be punished after identification.'' PTI CORR NAM JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)