Four held for firing two rounds in the air for fun in Nagpur

Four persons were arrested for allegedly firing in the air in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday night and a pistol, three live cartridges, an empty bullet shell, all cumulatively valued at Rs 26,500, have been seized from Alok Shukla 39, Deepak Chaudhary 45, Raju Kadu 46 and Kartikeyan Dashasahastra 31, the Gittikhadan police station officicla said.They were driving in an SUV and fired first near the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, then near Utkarsh Nagar, due to which panic gripped residents.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:00 IST
Four persons were arrested for allegedly firing in the air in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and a pistol, three live cartridges, an empty bullet shell, all cumulatively valued at Rs 26,500, have been seized from Alok Shukla (39), Deepak Chaudhary (45), Raju Kadu (46) and Kartikeyan Dashasahastra (31), the Gittikhadan police station officicla said.

''They were driving in an SUV and fired first near the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, then near Utkarsh Nagar, due to which panic gripped residents. They fired just for fun. They have been charged under IPC and Arms Act provisions,'' he said.

