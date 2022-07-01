Left Menu

Assam man held under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur tailor’s killing

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:18 IST
One person was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly supporting the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur last month, police said on Friday.

Samsul Laskar of Katlicherra area of the district was arrested after he allegedly supported the killing of the tailor in his comment made on a social media post and Hailakandi's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Milan Das filed a police complaint against him.

Das, in his complaint, accused Laskar of making the comment on a post by a person named Abu Choudhury who demanded capital punishment for the culprits involved in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, police said.

The police arrested Laskar on Thursday and registered a case against him under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. They were arrested and the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

