Two injured in Israeli 'aggression' targeting Syria's Tartus - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 10:51 IST
Syria on Saturday accused Israel of launching an "air aggression" from over the Mediterranean, west of Tripoli, with several missiles targeting south of Tartus.

This led to the injury of two civilians and some material damage, the Syrian ministry of defence said.

