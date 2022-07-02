Left Menu

Pet dog helps south Kolkata family catch thief

Hearing her screams, the others woke up too.As Prasenjit Chakraborty, a young member of the family, tried to catch the thief, he was attacked with a knife, police said.Soon, their dog Rocky pounced upon the thief.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 12:02 IST
Pet dog helps south Kolkata family catch thief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pet dog helped a family catch a thief in their house in south Kolkata's Kalighat area, and recover the stolen goods, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Jadu Bhattacharya Lane near Kalighat Fire Station, a stone's throw away from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, they said.

A thief entered the house around 4 am on Friday, breaking the latch of the main door, and after stealing a few items, he was having food from the refrigerator, police said.

Noticing someone was there, the woman of the house woke up and raised an alarm. Hearing her screams, the others woke up too.

As Prasenjit Chakraborty, a young member of the family, tried to catch the thief, he was attacked with a knife, police said.

Soon, their dog Rocky pounced upon the thief. The dog bit him and kept holding on to his leg until the five-member family overpowered him. They then called the police who arrested the thief, an officer said.

''It's definitely a brave job. Initial investigation has revealed that the thief, a vegetable seller of the area, was put-up to the job by a neighbour of the family,'' he said.

''The accused was trying to steal gold ornaments worn by the deity of the household,'' he said, adding that the neighbour has also been arrested.

Prasenjit, who was attacked by the thief, was taken to the SSKM Hospital where he received 35 stitches on his neck and shoulder, police said.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022