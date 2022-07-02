Left Menu

2 electrocuted to death in West Bengal's Bankura

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 02-07-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 13:21 IST
2 electrocuted to death in West Bengal's Bankura
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were electrocuted to death in West Bengal's Bankura district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Bhootshahar village in Sadar police station area, they said.

Parbati Ghosh, 62, was electrocuted when she came in contact with a live wire that had snapped during the overnight thunderstorm and rains, police said.

She was on the way to her cowshed at the time of the incident.

When Ananga Ghosh, 58, tried to rescue her, he too was electrocuted. While Parbati died on the spot, Ananga breathed his last on the way to the hospital, police said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022