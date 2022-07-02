2 electrocuted to death in West Bengal's Bankura

Two people were electrocuted to death in West Bengal's Bankura district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Bhootshahar village in Sadar police station area, they said.

Parbati Ghosh, 62, was electrocuted when she came in contact with a live wire that had snapped during the overnight thunderstorm and rains, police said.

She was on the way to her cowshed at the time of the incident.

When Ananga Ghosh, 58, tried to rescue her, he too was electrocuted. While Parbati died on the spot, Ananga breathed his last on the way to the hospital, police said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)