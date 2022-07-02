Maha: Two held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh in Palghar

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh from a flat in Virar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused Subhamkumar Verma, and Deepak Vishwakarma were employed with a packers and movers company and had gained entry into the flat to shift household items, senior inspector Suresh Warade said. While the packing some items, the duo allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh, he said A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the accused were nabbed following a probe, the official said.

The accused were also involved in a theft case registered at Oshiwara police station in neighbouring Mumbai, he added.

