Left Menu

Maha: Two held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-07-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 15:57 IST
Maha: Two held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh from a flat in Virar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused Subhamkumar Verma, and Deepak Vishwakarma were employed with a packers and movers company and had gained entry into the flat to shift household items, senior inspector Suresh Warade said. While the packing some items, the duo allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh, he said A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the accused were nabbed following a probe, the official said.

The accused were also involved in a theft case registered at Oshiwara police station in neighbouring Mumbai, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022