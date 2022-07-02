Left Menu

Maha: Gutkha, banned tobacco products worth over Rs 2 lakh seized, one held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 16:04 IST
Gutkha and banned tobacco products worth over Rs 2 lakh were seized from a shop in Dombivili of Maharashtra's Thane district and one person was arrested, police said on Saturday.

The Manpada police raided a shop on Friday evening and seized banned items worth Rs 2.37 lakh and arrested the shop owner, Vishal Jitanna (37), an official said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the FDA rules has been registered in this regard, he added.

