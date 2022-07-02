Maha: Gutkha, banned tobacco products worth over Rs 2 lakh seized, one held
PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Gutkha and banned tobacco products worth over Rs 2 lakh were seized from a shop in Dombivili of Maharashtra's Thane district and one person was arrested, police said on Saturday.
The Manpada police raided a shop on Friday evening and seized banned items worth Rs 2.37 lakh and arrested the shop owner, Vishal Jitanna (37), an official said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the FDA rules has been registered in this regard, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vishal Jitanna
- Maharashtra
- Manpada
- Gutkha
- Dombivili
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lokmat launches special magazine 'Panchvis Varshanchi Mumbai' at the historic central hall of the Maharashtra Legislature
600 cases of fake news, rumours, hate speeches registered in one year in Maharashtra
Industrialist Rushikesh Patil gets Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Award 2022
Nine members of family found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli
Bank of Maharashtra Mumbai North Zone organises Customer Connect Credit Outreach Programme, sanctions Rs 315 cr loans