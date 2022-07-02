Thane: Man held for stealing gold, cash after posing as CID official

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a CID official and robbing a person of gold ornaments and cash cumulatively valued at Rs 1,18,900 in Thane district's Bhayander area, a police official said on Saturday.

The 53-year-old victim was stopped by the accused Mummawar Abdul Hamid Sheikh, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai, on June 22 and he took cash and a gold chain from the former after identifying himself as a CID official, the Navghar police station official said.

Based on CCTV footage from the vicinity, Shaikh was held and stolen items, including gold, worth Rs 1.10 lakh were recovered from him, he said.

Shaikh is a history-sheeter with 48 cases of robbery, theft, and offences registered against his name in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and West Bengal, he added.

