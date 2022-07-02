Left Menu

UP: 2 arrested for duping over 2,000 people on pretext of providing jobs under Central govt scheme

Informing about their operations Superintendent of Police SP of Shahajahanpur S Anand told PTI, We received information that some people have set up an office in the South City colony area and were duping people in name of giving them jobs. The police raided the said office and arrested the mastermind Durgesh Shukla, a native of Unnao and Mithilesh of Pratapgarh district.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:24 IST
UP: 2 arrested for duping over 2,000 people on pretext of providing jobs under Central govt scheme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested on Saturday for duping 2,335 people on the pretext of providing them employment under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. An ambitious scheme of the Central government, Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe tap water to every household. Informing about their operations Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shahajahanpur S Anand told PTI, ''We received information that some people have set up an office in the South City colony area and were duping people in name of giving them jobs.'' The police raided the said office and arrested the mastermind Durgesh Shukla, a native of Unnao and Mithilesh of Pratapgarh district. ''The accused used to give advertisement of jobs under the Jal Jeevan Mission in newspapers. The accused used to take Rs 5K from the applicants and provided them a t-Shirt and a fake joining letter. The applicants were asked to conduct surveys in rural areas,'' said the officer. ''As per the record recovered from the office, the accused have duped over 2,335 people,'' the SP added. The accused have allegedly set up such offices in 11 districts, including the state capital Lucknow. The police recovered fake joining letters, stamps and hoard of t-shirts of Jal Jeevan mission.

