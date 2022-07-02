Septuagenarian rescued from well

A septuagenarian fell into a 40-feet deep well in Odisha's Ganjam district and was rescued by fire department personnel on Saturday morning, officials said.

Seventy six year old Damodar Mohanty of Purushottampur fell when he was sitting on the parapet of the well near his home late on Friday night, fire department official said.

He fell into about 10-feet-deep water at the bottom of the well but managed to climb several feet and was later rescued.

“We rescued him in the morning after around an hour of struggle when two of our personnel went into the deep well,” firefighter Suresh Mishra said.

Mohanty was rushed to the nearby community health center and was dicharged after treatment.

