Man arrested for killing pregnant lover in UP's Fatehpur

A day after a woman was found dead here with her throat slit, her lover was arrested on Saturday for the murder, police said.

The accused, Rahul Gupta, was in a relationship with Saraswati Devi for over a year and had impregnated her. He killed her as she had been pressuring him to marry her, they said.

The woman was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Abunagar here on Friday. She was alone at home at the time of the incident. Her body was found by her mother and brother when they returned home, according to police.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Fatehpur, Rajesh Kumar Singh said, ''We have arrested one Rahul Gupta who killed a 20-year-old woman with whom he was in a relationship. The accused told us that he killed her as he had impregnated her and she was pressuring him to marry her.'' According to the information recovered from Devi's mobile phone, she and Gupta were in a relationship for over a year. She had threatened him that she would approach the police if he did not marry her, the SP said.

''Rahul's family has already fixed his marriage with another woman and he was pressuring Devi to get an abortion.

''On Friday, finding the woman alone at her home, Rahul killed her by slitting her throat with a sharp object,'' Singh said.

The accused has confessed to his crime and has been sent to jail, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)