3 killed after LPG cylinder catches fire at house in UP village

Three women were killed after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire in a house here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Vikrampur village under Kalan police station area when the women were preparing food for guests who had come over to attend a wedding function on Sunday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said, ''A fire broke out in the kitchen when the LPG cylinder caught fire. Three women who were in the kitchen at the time of the incident could not escape and were burnt to death.'' The deceased were identified as Munni Devi (60), Nilam Devi (35) and Ganga Devi (65). Their bodies have been recovered, the police said.

