Left Menu

3 killed after LPG cylinder catches fire at house in UP village

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-07-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 19:14 IST
3 killed after LPG cylinder catches fire at house in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were killed after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire in a house here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Vikrampur village under Kalan police station area when the women were preparing food for guests who had come over to attend a wedding function on Sunday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said, ''A fire broke out in the kitchen when the LPG cylinder caught fire. Three women who were in the kitchen at the time of the incident could not escape and were burnt to death.'' The deceased were identified as Munni Devi (60), Nilam Devi (35) and Ganga Devi (65). Their bodies have been recovered, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022