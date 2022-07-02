Left Menu

Latur: Gutkha, scented tobacco worth Rs 5.52 lakh seized, 3 booked

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-07-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were booked for allegedly possessing banned gutkha and scented tobacco cumulatively worth Rs 5.52 lakh in Ahmedpur area of Latur on Saturday, a police official said.

Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said the seizure was made after a grocery shop was raided, he said.

