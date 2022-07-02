Left Menu

Defence Minister visits BDL facility in Hyderabad, virtually opens many facilities

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 19:43 IST
Defence Minister visits BDL facility in Hyderabad, virtually opens many facilities
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Bhanur unit of public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited here and later inaugurated several facilities, an official release from BDL said.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by the minister in the BDL premises and later inaugurated the warhead facility, followed by virtual inauguration of RF (Radio Frequency) Seeker facility located at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit, Central Storage facility at BDL Visakhapatnam Unit which have been set up towards realisation of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing by the company, it said.

The minister also virtually inaugurated infrastructure facilities including a multi-purpose community hall, gymnasium, science laboratories at government junior college, nine additional classrooms at a zilla parishad school, two additional classrooms at an elementary school in a village of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh which was constructed by the defence PSU as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In his address, the minister said the contribution being made by BDL to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' in defence is commendable.

He expressed happiness that BDL is keeping itself future ready by upgrading its strategic infrastructure as well as skills of its human resources.

Singh wished the management to bring more laurels in order to make the nation self-reliant in the coming years, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022