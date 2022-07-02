Left Menu

Lambah gave utmost devotion to normalising of Indo-Pak ties: Manmohan

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has condoled the demise of former diplomat Satinder Lambah and described him as one of the most outstanding members of the Indian Foreign Service who gave utmost devotion to the normalising of India-Pakistan ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 21:39 IST
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has condoled the demise of former diplomat Satinder Lambah and described him as one of the most outstanding members of the Indian Foreign Service who gave utmost devotion to the normalising of India-Pakistan ties.

In his condolence letter to Nina Lambah, the wife of the former diplomat, Singh said he learnt with profound sorrow the demise of Satinder Lambah.

''He was one of the most outstanding members of the Indian Foreign Service. He gave utmost devotion to the normalising of Indo-Pak ties. Throughout his career as a diplomat both before and after retirement from government, Lambah carried a legacy of special relationships with each country he served in,'' Singh said in his letter.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to her on this sad occasion.

Lambah, 81, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. He headed the crucial backchannel diplomatic negotiations between India and Pakistan from 2005 to 2014. He was India's High Commissioner in Islamabad from 1992 to 1995. Lambah helped shape relations with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Russia. He also served as special envoy for Afghanistan under prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2001 to 2004.

