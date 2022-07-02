Left Menu

JNU Teachers’ Forum condemns Udaipur killing

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Forum JNUTF Saturday condemned the murder of a tailor in Rajasthans Udaipur, saying the horrific killing is indicative of a larger social malaise. In a statement, the JNUTF said, The murder of Kanhaiyalal is no ordinary killing it has injured the collective consciousness of the nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:09 IST
JNU Teachers’ Forum condemns Udaipur killing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Forum (JNUTF) Saturday condemned the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, saying the horrific killing is indicative of a larger social malaise. Two men hacked to death tailor Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area in Udaipur on Tuesday, and said in a video minutes later that they were avenging an insult to Islam. In a statement, the JNUTF said, ''The murder of Kanhaiyalal is no ordinary killing; it has injured the collective consciousness of the nation. We have to do something to cure this mentality as we go on to tackle the menace of Islamic fanaticism. There is no place for such acts in any civilized world and we have to nip any such mindset in the bud.'' ''The JNUTF condemns this cowardly act of killing an innocent man. JNUTF also condemns the forces responsible for supporting any such elements directly or indirectly. ''JNUTF appeals to policymakers to adopt a comprehensive mechanism to deal with the menace of Islamic radicalisation and growing violent extremism,'' it added. Four people have been arrested in the case so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022