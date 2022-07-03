Lebanon's Hezbollah: three unarmed drones launched towards disputed area with Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday it had launched three unarmed drones towards a disputed area with Israel and the Karish gas field on a reconnaissance mission. It said the drones had accomplished the mission and "the message was delivered".

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli security source said Israel had shot down three unarmed "hostile drones" coming from Lebanon that were approaching gas rigs in Israel's maritime economic zone.

