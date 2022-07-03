Uzbekistan's president says there are casualties from protests - Russian agencies

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Sunday there were casualties among civilians and law enforcement officers after unrest in the country's northwestern Karakalpakstan province, Russian news agencies reported.

A RIA report used the word "victims", implying deaths, but a TASS report referred only to "casualties".

Mirziyoyev's comments came a day after he dropped plans to roll back the province's autonomy following a rare public protest there.

