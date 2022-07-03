Uzbekistan's president says there are casualties from protests - Russian agencies
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Uzbekistan
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Sunday there were casualties among civilians and law enforcement officers after unrest in the country's northwestern Karakalpakstan province, Russian news agencies reported.
A RIA report used the word "victims", implying deaths, but a TASS report referred only to "casualties".
Mirziyoyev's comments came a day after he dropped plans to roll back the province's autonomy following a rare public protest there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uzbek
- Russian
- Shavkat Mirziyoyev
- TASS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uzbek leader could seek more terms under proposed constitutional change
Uzbekistan delivers 74 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
Uzbekistan scraps plans to curb Karakalpak autonomy after protest
Public order restored in Uzbekistan's Nukus after mass protests: Ministry
Dangmei signs for Uzbek Super League club